Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

