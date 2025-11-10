Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,802 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,434,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,601,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $237.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $246.41. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.