S&CO Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $1,994,981 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1%

MTD stock opened at $1,438.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,454.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,238.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

