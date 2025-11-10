Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stock Position Lessened by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $42,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after buying an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after acquiring an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,230,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 672,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Cameco stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

