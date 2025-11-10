S&CO Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,112 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 14.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.86 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

