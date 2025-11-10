Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Sold by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. cut its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

