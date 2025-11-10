Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $105,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

