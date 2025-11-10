Timonier Family Office LTD. Sells 4,669 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Timonier Family Office LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFGP. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGP opened at $55.17 on Monday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.6601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.