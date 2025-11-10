Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUPR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 73 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPR opened at GBX 81.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.23. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 6 EPS for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.