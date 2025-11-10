S&CO Inc. Purchases 1,925 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

