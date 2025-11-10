DocGo Inc. $DCGO Shares Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,878,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,310 shares during the period. DocGo comprises about 1.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 314,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,356 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The company had revenue of $80.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

