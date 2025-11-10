Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

