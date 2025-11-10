JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Arete Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.