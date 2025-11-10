Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LMT opened at $457.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.98 and its 200-day moving average is $467.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

