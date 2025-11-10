Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.1% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $316,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 159,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.