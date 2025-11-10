Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,661 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

