Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $152,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 121.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

