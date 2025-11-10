Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $166.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

