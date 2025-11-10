Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citizens Jmp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.