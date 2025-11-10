Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,446 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

