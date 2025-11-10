Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Sector perform Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.33.
M&G Stock Down 0.6%
M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&G will post 24.2485207 EPS for the current year.
About M&G
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.
