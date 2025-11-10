Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given New GBX 785 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 to GBX 785 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.62% from the company’s previous close.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 570.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 474.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 827. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.39.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

