S Squared Technology LLC Grows Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,727 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies makes up about 3.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,298,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,118,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 654,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,235 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 267,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.67 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $332,999.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,762,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,481.06. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 51,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $920,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 416,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,351.66. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 912,405 shares of company stock worth $15,764,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.