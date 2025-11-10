Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $204.56 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,372 shares of company stock worth $2,388,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

