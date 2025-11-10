iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 715.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IWM stock opened at $241.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

