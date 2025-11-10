Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.69.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $320.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.22 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

