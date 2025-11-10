Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,600 to GBX 9,700 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 7,760 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,763.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,042.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 4,319 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,820. The stock has a market cap of £35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

