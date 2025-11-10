Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases 28,952 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Timonier Family Office LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

