Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Timonier Family Office LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFAE stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.