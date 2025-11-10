Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Stake Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 1,298,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

