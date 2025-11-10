S&CO Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. H. B. Fuller makes up approximately 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 759,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after buying an additional 103,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H. B. Fuller Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. H. B. Fuller Company has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

