The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

