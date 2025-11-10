iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

