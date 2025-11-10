Life360, Inc. $LIF Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life360 were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIF. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Life360 by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life360 during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIF. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,172.60. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $309,156.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,198.55. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,103 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $90.93 on Monday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 284.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

