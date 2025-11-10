Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,262 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 513,422 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 762,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.21 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,654.81. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 151,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $760,284.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,685. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

