Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,554,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,984,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 342.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.6%

POWL opened at $365.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.52. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.