Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Boston Partners increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 516,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trimble were worth $317,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $122,070,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $567,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,471.35. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $1,358,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

