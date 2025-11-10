Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Lessened by Grange Capital LLC

Grange Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.9%

Vertiv stock opened at $179.63 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

