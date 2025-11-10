Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

Equinix stock opened at $824.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $800.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

