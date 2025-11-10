Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.97. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

