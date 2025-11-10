BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,268 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.