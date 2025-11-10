Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,770.7% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,723,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 612,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,812,000 after buying an additional 513,125 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,279,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.13.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

