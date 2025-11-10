Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 178,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,486,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 173,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,314,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

