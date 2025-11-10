Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $602.51 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.16.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total value of $7,137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,033,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock worth $36,802,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.