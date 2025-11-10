Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $115,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

