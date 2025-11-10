Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

