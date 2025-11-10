Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $649.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.