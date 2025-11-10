Savant Capital LLC Buys 13,652 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 100.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 145.54%.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

