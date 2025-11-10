PFG Advisors Sells 2,771 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

