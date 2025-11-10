PFG Advisors Acquires 2,803 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

